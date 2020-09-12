Abbott 51, Covington 6

In Covington, the Abbott Panthers kept up their trend of rolling to a win behind the strong running of Kadyn Johnson.

The Panthers put the ball in Johnson’s hands 24 times and he produced 261 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to lead Abbott to a mercy-rule victory over Covington on Friday night.

Abbott (3-0) outgained the Owls 331-69 in total offensive yards.

Kane Klaus led the Panthers on the defensive side with 12.5 tackles, including a couple of tackles for losses.

Johnson ran for touchdowns of 24, 7, 12 and 4 yards as Abbott surged to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter. Covington (0-2) scored its only touchdown early in the second quarter, but the Owls couldn’t keep up.

Photos: High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas