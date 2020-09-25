Abbott 52, Iredell 6

IREDELL — Kadyn Johnson and the Panthers remained unbeaten, silencing the Dragons with a mercy-rule romp.
Johnson rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries for Abbott (5-0). Robert Munoz, Kyle Gerik and Triston Upton contributed one TD run apiece.
Iredell (1-2) actually had the first lead on a Hunter Sheffield TD pass to Jaime Najera, but the Dragons couldn’t sustain that against Abbott’s mighty rushing attack.
