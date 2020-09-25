 Skip to main content
Abbott 52, Iredell 6
Abbott 52, Iredell 6

super centex 2019 six man (copy)

Kadyn Johnson

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

IREDELL — Kadyn Johnson and the Panthers remained unbeaten, silencing the Dragons with a mercy-rule romp.

Johnson rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries for Abbott (5-0). Robert Munoz, Kyle Gerik and Triston Upton contributed one TD run apiece.

Iredell (1-2) actually had the first lead on a Hunter Sheffield TD pass to Jaime Najera, but the Dragons couldn’t sustain that against Abbott’s mighty rushing attack.

Iredell Hunter Sheffield super centex (copy)

Sheffield
Tags

