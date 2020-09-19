Abbott 56, Fort Worth THESA 8

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Abbott, the home Panthers used a dominating rushing attack to 45 the visiting home-school association Riders by the 5:20 mark of the third quarter.

Abbott’s Kadyn Johnson ran 62 yards for a touchdown and caused a Riders fumble that Kane Klaus recovered in the end zone for another score, all in the first minute of the contest.

Johnson added a nine-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Pustejovsky and TD runs of 37 and 21 yards to put the Panthers (4-0) in front 42-8 at halftime.

Klaus posted 18 tackles on the night and Johnson finished with 253 rushing yards and six touchdowns.