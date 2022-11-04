Abbott 56, Gholson 0

In Abbott, Karsyn Johnson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the No. 1 Panthers completed an unbeaten regular season with a 10-0 overall record and a 4-0 record in district play.

Johnson ran for touchdowns of 11 and 25 yards and hit Hayden Pustejovsky for an 11-yard score.

Riley Sustala opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Singleton-Brooks scored on an 11-yard run.

Will Gerik scored the Panthers’ final touchdown on a one-yard run before Paxton Pustejovsky ended the scoring with a 51-yard field goal late in the second quarter as they beat Gholson (4-6, 0-4) by the mercy rule.