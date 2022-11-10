Abbott 56, Milford 10

ITALY — Riley Sustala busted loose for three touchdown runs as No. 1 Abbott eased to a win over Milford in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.
Sustala scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter before exploding for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 35-yard score in the third quarter for the Panthers (11-0).
Isaiah Singleton-Brooks ran for a 13-yard score and a three-yard touchdown while Karsyn Johnson ran for a 14-yard score and hit Joey Pavelka for a touchdown to finish off Milford (6-5).
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Cage McCloud picks up a fumble and returns it for a 34-yard touchdown in the first half. Cougars Ja'Tyron Conner forced the fumble by Western Hills' Cavon Washington.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum throws downfield against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Cash McCollum looks for a hole as he escapes the pocket against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tristan Exline scores one of his two touchdowns against Western Hills in the first half as the Cougars rolled to a 55-0 halftime lead.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline celebrates after scoring against Western Hills in the first half of the Cougars' bi-district win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jackson Battles cruises into the end zone on a touchdown reception past Western Hills' Keyon Butler to make the score 27-0 in the first quarter.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline picks up yardage as the Western Hills defense tries to slow him down in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Kyle Barton takes off for a 67-yard touchdown run against Western Hills in the first quarter of the Cougars 72-7 win.
Rod Aydelotte PHOTOS, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum throws downfield against Western Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott’s Daniel Rodriguez, center, tries to pull down Axtell’s Kelby Hollingsworth.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Tyson Michel looks for a way around Rosebud-Lott defender Clayton Doskocil.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Rosebud-Lott running back Kyle Finan, right, eludes the tackle of Axtell's Remington Regian.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Kelby Hollingsworth fights for yardage as Rosebud-Lott defenders try to corral him.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Troy Arlitt gets pushed out of bounds by Rosebud-Lott's Daniel Rodriguez.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell’s Troy Arlitt scoots past Rosebud-Lott’s Daniel Rodriguez for a touchdown on Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
