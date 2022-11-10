 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abbott 56, Milford 10

From the Centex high school football: Complete Week 12 coverage series
abbott

Abbott has aspirations of another deep playoff run, thanks to talented returners like (left to right): Isaiah Brooks Singleton, Karsyn Johnson and Riley Sustala.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

ITALY — Riley Sustala busted loose for three touchdown runs as No. 1 Abbott eased to a win over Milford in the six-man 1A-I playoffs.

Sustala scored on a 39-yard run in the first quarter before exploding for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 35-yard score in the third quarter for the Panthers (11-0).

Isaiah Singleton-Brooks ran for a 13-yard score and a three-yard touchdown while Karsyn Johnson ran for a 14-yard score and hit Joey Pavelka for a touchdown to finish off Milford (6-5).

