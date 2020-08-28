Abbott 58, Avalon 37

In Abbott, the Abbott Panthers provided a very informative data point moving forward for the sixmanfootball.com rankings.
Abbott, ranked No. 46 in the UIL D-I preseason rankings on Texas’ most trusted six-man website, surged ahead of No. 22 Avalon in the second quarter and extended the lead late in the second half.
Panthers running back Kadyn Johnson ran over and through the Eagles on his way to 376 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“Johnson really showed how the weight room paid off for him this summer,” Abbott coach Terry Crawford said. “He broke several tackles on a couple of runs.”
Avalon led Abbott, 18-12, when Johnson rumbled for a 55-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Karsyn Johnson followed with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kane Klaus with 48 seconds left in the half.
Abbott came up with a crucial defensive stop to begin the third quarter, then Kadyn Johnson went back to work. He broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown that extended the Panthers’ lead to 32-18.
Johnson’s fifth, sixth and seventh TD runs of the contest came in the fourth quarter and stretched a nine-point Abbott lead to 27 with less than three minutes left.
“I was surprised when I saw the stats because it seemed like more,” Crawford said. “He had two real long runs called back, but we’ll take 376 all day long.”
