 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abbott 58, Coolidge 14
0 comments

Abbott 58, Coolidge 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
super centex 2019 six man

Kadyn Johnson
20190830_ss_abbott_jl5 (copy)

Klaus

ABBOTT — Kadyn “Special K” Johnson and the Abbott Panthers extended their perfect season with a beatdown of the Yellowjackets.

Johnson, the area’s leading six-man rusher, added to his impressive totals with 19 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 13-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the first score of the evening.

Coolidge finished with just 149 yards of total offense, compared to 327 for Abbott (8-0, 2-0).

Photos: High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert