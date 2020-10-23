Abbott 58, Coolidge 14

Kadyn Johnson
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
Klaus
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
ABBOTT — Kadyn “Special K” Johnson and the Abbott Panthers extended their perfect season with a beatdown of the Yellowjackets.
Johnson, the area’s leading six-man rusher, added to his impressive totals with 19 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 13-yard TD pass to Kane Klaus for the first score of the evening.
Coolidge finished with just 149 yards of total offense, compared to 327 for Abbott (8-0, 2-0).
Photos: High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
Waco Duncanville
Waco High's Remond O'Neal (left) collides with Duncanville’s Cyrus Moore while picking up yardage in the first half.
ERNESTO GARCIA, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Waco Duncanville
Duncanville’s Malachi Medlock powers into the end zone through Waco High’s defense in the first half of the No. 2 Panthers’ rout.
ERNESTO GARCIA, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Waco Duncanville
Waco High’s Steven McFloyd (22) brings down Duncanville’s Jayvyn Square after a gainer in the Panthers' convincing win on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Garrett Pearson breaks a tackle by Bosqueville's Ryder Roark.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Jay King tries to outrun Crawford's Luke Torbert.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville receiver Larson Hoffmeyer leaps over Crawford defender Luke Torbert after a reception.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Larson Hoffmeyer leaps over Crawford's Luke Torbert after a reception.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford receiver Camron Walker runs past Bosqueville defenders during the Pirates’ 27-20 win on Friday in Bosqueville.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Larson Hoffmeyer drops a pass as Crawford's Luke Torbert covers him.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Ben Baker catches a pass in front of Bosqueville's John Youens.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Hunter Henexson runs past Crawford defenders.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Garrett Pearson (25) runs through Bosqueville defenders.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
