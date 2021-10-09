 Skip to main content
Abbott 58, Lometa 12
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Abbott 58, Lometa 12

abbott

From left: Abbott's Robert Munoz, Isaiah Singleton and Kane Klaus.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

In Abbott, the No. 11 Panthers shut out No. 17 Lometa in the second half and eventually 45ed the visiting Hornets with more than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lometa cut Abbott’s lead to 16-12 late in the first quarter. But the Panthers answered with 42 unanswered points. Isaiah Singleton ran 18 yards for a touchdown and Robert Munoz raced 43 yards for another score to boost Abbott to a 30-12 advantage at the break.

The Panthers piled on four second-half TDs to finish the game early.

Abbott (7-0) has an open date before beginning district at Coolidge on Oct. 22.

