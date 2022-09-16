 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Abbott 60, Bynum 8

From the Centex high school football: Week 4 coverage series
  • 0

In Bynum, Riley Sustala exploded for five touchdowns as Abbott thrashed the Bulldogs.

Sustala opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run before breaking loose for 40- and 23-yard scoring runs in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Sustala pulled away for touchdown runs of 45 and 43 yards. Mason Hejl also scored a touchdown for the Panthers (4-0) on a 32-yard run while Karsyn Johnson hit a 20-yard scoring pass to Hayden Pustejovsky.

Aaron Adcock finished off Abbott's scoring with a 32-yard run in the second quarter.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert