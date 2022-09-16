Abbott 60, Bynum 8

In Bynum, Riley Sustala exploded for five touchdowns as Abbott thrashed the Bulldogs.

Sustala opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run before breaking loose for 40- and 23-yard scoring runs in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Sustala pulled away for touchdown runs of 45 and 43 yards. Mason Hejl also scored a touchdown for the Panthers (4-0) on a 32-yard run while Karsyn Johnson hit a 20-yard scoring pass to Hayden Pustejovsky.