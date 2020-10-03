Abbott 73, Blum 28

In Abbott, the Panthers raced to a 32-0 advantage by the middle of the second quarter and cruised to a victory in their final nondistrict tune-up.

Abbott’s Kadyn Johnson rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes to Kane Klaus. Panthers QB Karsyn Johnson also hit Klaus for two touchdowns.

Klaus finished with five receptions for 92 yards and the four scores and added 7.5 tackles and a sack on the defensive side.

The Panthers (6-0) start district play at Penelope on Friday.

