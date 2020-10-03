 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abbott 73, Blum 28
0 comments

Abbott 73, Blum 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In Abbott, the Panthers raced to a 32-0 advantage by the middle of the second quarter and cruised to a victory in their final nondistrict tune-up.

Abbott’s Kadyn Johnson rushed for 299 yards and six touchdowns and threw a pair of TD passes to Kane Klaus. Panthers QB Karsyn Johnson also hit Klaus for two touchdowns.

Klaus finished with five receptions for 92 yards and the four scores and added 7.5 tackles and a sack on the defensive side.

The Panthers (6-0) start district play at Penelope on Friday.

Photos: Week 6 high school football scenes

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex football podcast: Crawford on the rise, big wins for McGregor and Waco High, Midway's debut, remembering Kristin Hoppa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert