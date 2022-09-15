Abbott, Chilton, Gatesville players win Trib fan vote

Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Trib’s Six-Man Player of the Week for the second time this season while Chilton running back Marvion Huitt takes Offensive Player of the Week and Gatesville linebacker Mason Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week.

Sustala continued to be a two-way weapon for the Panthers, rushing for 99 yards on eight carries and scoring three touchdowns against Keene while posting six tackles and recording a pick-six. The sophomore received 75 percent of fan votes.

Huitt led the Pirates on the ground with 110 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns in the 64-6 victory over Normangee. The senior received 40 percent of the fan vote.

Mooney posted 12 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a close contest with McGregor that ended in a 27-20 win for the Hornets. The linebacker received 41 percent of the WacoTrib.com fan vote.