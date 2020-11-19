Abbott coach Terry Crawford reaches career milestone

It’s an old story, but a good one.

Abbott’s Terry Crawford never planned to coach football. He actually started out as a basketball coach.

Two hundred wins on the gridiron later, it looks like he’s got this football coaching gig figured out.

Crawford recorded his 200th career victory when Abbott defeated Avalon, 51-6, in last week’s 1A Division I bi-district playoffs. He improved to 200-72 in 23 seasons with the Panthers, which amounts to a sparkling .735 winning percentage. School officials presented him with a plaque and a signed football following the game to commemorate the achievement.

“It’s funny how your plans change or how the Good Lord changes your plans,” Crawford said. “Sometimes six-man football does look like basketball. … It’s a tribute to this community. It was a fit.”