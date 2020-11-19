 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abbott coach Terry Crawford reaches career milestone
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Abbott coach Terry Crawford reaches career milestone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Six Man decade (copy) (copy)

Abbott head coach Terry Crawford picked up his 200th career win in the Panthers' playoff win last week.

 Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte

It’s an old story, but a good one.

Abbott’s Terry Crawford never planned to coach football. He actually started out as a basketball coach.

Two hundred wins on the gridiron later, it looks like he’s got this football coaching gig figured out.

Crawford recorded his 200th career victory when Abbott defeated Avalon, 51-6, in last week’s 1A Division I bi-district playoffs. He improved to 200-72 in 23 seasons with the Panthers, which amounts to a sparkling .735 winning percentage. School officials presented him with a plaque and a signed football following the game to commemorate the achievement.

“It’s funny how your plans change or how the Good Lord changes your plans,” Crawford said. “Sometimes six-man football does look like basketball. … It’s a tribute to this community. It was a fit.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert