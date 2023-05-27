Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ROYSE CITY — Abbott’s offense delivered in a major way and now the Panthers are returning to the Class 1A state semifinals.

After Dodd City romped to a 13-0 win to tie the region finals series at a game apiece on Saturday, the Panthers exploded for 13 runs in the sixth inning to pull out a 19-8 win in the best-of-three finale.

No. 4 Abbott (21-4) advanced to the state semifinals on June 7 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

“It feels great,” said Abbott coach Kyle Crawford. “I’m really proud of the guys. We played pretty well on Wednesday (in an 11-4 win), and I thought Dodd City would play better in game two, and they did. We had to flush it out, and I knew we’d have an advantage on the mound in game three. The bottom of our order stepped up big time.”

The Panthers collected 14 hits in the final game. The last three hitters in Abbott’s order — Max Stalker, Brady Schulz and Mason Hejl — combined for nine RBIs. After Preston Pustejovsky pitched five innings, Riley Sustala pitched the final two for Abbott to nail down the win.