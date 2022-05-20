Abbott pounds Hubbard to win region semifinals

WEST — Abbott isn’t a station-to-station baseball team.

The Panthers run the bases aggressively, taking extra bags on steals, passed balls and wild pitches.

With Preston Pustejovsky collecting three hits and Riley Sustala and Will Kazda getting two apiece, the Panthers romped to a 7-2 win over Hubbard to complete a two-game sweep in the Class 1A regional semifinals on Friday night.

The Panthers (19-3-2) will face Dodd City in the region finals. Abbott amassed 10 hits and stole four bases against the Jaguars.

“We like to be aggressive on the bases for sure,” said Abbott coach Kyle Crawford. “That’s kind of a staple of the program and it really makes it nice when we have a group that can do that. In this playoff run, we’ve had some big innings started from the middle to the bottom half of the lineup.”

Abbott senior Kyle Gerik mixed his curve and fastball to throw a six-hitter while issuing no walks. Gerik finished with six strikeouts and allowed only one earned run.

“Honestly, I think my curveball was more accurate than my fastball,” Gerik said. “At the beginning of the game, I didn’t feel that solid, but at the end I was feeling pretty good. I have all the confidence in the world in our guys, they make good plays and hit the ball well.”

Following a 4-3 win in Thursday’s series opener, the Panthers scored a pair of first-inning runs against the Jaguars (17-13) and led throughout the game.

Sustala set the tone for Abbott’s aggressive play when he led off the first inning with a single off Shelby Nopenney before moving to second base on a passed ball. After advancing to third on Kazda’s single, Sustala scored on catcher Colten Bailes’ overthrow past third base.

Pustejovsky ripped a single up the middle to give the Panthers a 2-0 first-inning lead.

Due to a pair of Abbott errors, the Jaguars answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Nopenney reached on Abbott shortstop Sustala’s high throw, and moved to second on Gerik’s throwing error before scoring on River Milne’s single.

Pushing the envelope on the bases once again, the Panthers scored two more runs in the third inning. Pustejovsky reached on an infield single before Nopenney walked Brady Schulz.

After Pustejovsky and Schulz pulled off a double steal, they both scored on Connor Sullins’ single to right field to stretch Abbott’s lead to 4-1.

The Jaguars had a chance to rally in the third, but a double play killed it.

Jackson Wallin reached on an error and Milne followed with a one-out double. Bailes grounded back to Gerik, who threw to first base for the out. Abbott first baseman Pustejovsky then threw home to nail Wallin running from third for the inning-ending double play.

Exploding for three fourth-inning runs, the Panthers extended their lead to 7-1. Sustala opened the fourth by pounding a triple over centerfielder Wallin’s head and scored on a wild pitch.

Kazda drilled a double down the third-base line and scored on Pustejovsky’s single. With MJ Ryman relieving Nopenney, Gerik followed with a run-scoring single to open up a 7-1 lead.

The Jaguars finally scored their second when Nopenney scored on Wallin’s single in the fifth.

“Kyle (Gerik) was outstanding,” Crawford said. “When he gets the off-speed going, it usually gets better for him as he goes. He had it all working tonight. He’s not an overpowering guy, but he mixes speeds and moves the ball in and out. It’s fun to call pitches for him.”

Franklin 8, Whitney 2

SALADO — Franklin’s top of the lineup proved tough as the Lions evened their Region III-3A quarterfinal series with the Wildcats.

Whitney won the opener on Thursday, 2-0, but Franklin struck back in a big way on Friday. The first three batters in the order went 9-for-12 on the night, and the Lions busted out to seven runs in the first two innings.

The decisive Game 3 of the series is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday back in Salado.

Bosqueville 4, Tolar 0

STEPHENVILLE — The Bulldogs rode a strong pitching performance from Hunter Henexson into round four, sweeping their Class 2A regional quarterfinal series with the Rattlers.

Henexson went the distance and tossed a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking only one. He improved to 5-0 on the season.

Easton Hill went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Newt Schnornack helped pad the lead with a solo home run in the sixth.

Bosqueville advances to face Muenster in next week’s regional semifinals, a series that will play out Wednesday, Thursday and, if necessary, Saturday in Weatherford.

