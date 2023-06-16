Abbott High School won’t repeat as Lone Star Cup champions, but the Panthers came awfully close.

Abbott finished second in Class 1A in the final Lone Star Cup update of the school year. The Lone Star Cup takes into account the results from all athletic programs at a school, in addition to other UIL activities like One Act Play and academic competitions.

Abbott totaled 75 points in the 1A standings, second only to Nazareth’s 82. Among the highlights of the year for the Panthers were a trip to the six-man football state championship game, a regional final appearance in boys’ basketball and a 1A state title in baseball.

Abbott won the Cup crown in the 2021-22 school year.

Other Central Texas schools to finish in the Lone Star Cup top 10 were Blum (tied for fifth) in 1A, and Crawford (tied for fourth) and Hamilton (tied for seventh) in 2A.

The standings will become official on June 30.