This week, the Abbott Panthers took over the No. 1 ranking in Texas in Class 1A Div. I.

On Thursday night, the Panthers went out and backed up that ranking.

Abbott pocketed its sixth mercy-rule romp in six games with a 46-0 victory over Borden County. It was also the Panthers’ second straight shutout, as they beat Avalon by the same score last week.

The Panthers (6-0) have won by an average score of 56-6. They’ll open up district play next week against longtime rival Aquilla.