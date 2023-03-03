AUSTIN — Hey, the Abbott Panthers made it to state in football, why not add basketball, too?

The 12th-ranked Panthers moved a step closer to the UIL state boys basketball tournament with a harrowing 60-58 win over 14th-ranked Fayetteville in the Region IV-1A semifinals on Friday at the Burger Center.

The Panthers built a 31-22 halftime lead, but the Lions came roaring back in the fourth quarter, pulling to within a point a couple of times within the last minute of the game. But Abbott refused to relinquish the lead, aided by two late clutch free throws from Mason Matula.

Abbott (19-1) will next face third-ranked McCullen County, a 63-29 winner over Martinsville in the other regional semifinal game at the Burger Center. Saturday’s regional final between the Panthers and Cowboys (36-2) is pegged for noon Saturday.

If Abbott can win that game, it would become the first Central Texas boys team to reach state since Coolidge in 2016.