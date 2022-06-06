Abbott's Round Rock mission comes to fruition, but Panthers not done yet

At the beginning of the season, Abbott baseball coach Kyle Crawford challenged his team to set a goal for the new campaign. For a program that has become accustomed to reaching the state tournament, the answer was easy. Get to Round Rock again.

Mission accomplished, as the Panthers (21-3-2) will take on D’Hanis (26-3) in the Class 1A semifinals at noon on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Even though 14 out of 23 players on the 2022 team are underclassmen, Crawford said he does not expect the moment to be too big for his talented and confident squad.

“We knew we had an opportunity to have a pretty good ball club this year,” he said, “but it is just potential in the beginning. They put in a lot of hard work to get to this position. The good thing is, year-in-and-year-out, in Abbott now the expectation is to be in Round Rock in the end. Fortunately we were able to do that again.”

There might have been a little bit of fortune — good seasons always involve at least a smidgen of that necessary ingredient — but the Panthers won district, four rounds of the playoffs, and stand two wins away from a title by playing a brand of baseball that puts considerable pressure on opponents.

“We have a lot of speed in our lineup,” Crawford said. “In this day and age of launch angles, we are the polar opposite of that. We are thinking hard line drives and ground balls. That gives us a chance to beat it out.”

The Panthers feature four players — Riley Sustala, Karsyn Johnson, Preston Pustejovsky and Kyle Gerik — who have stolen at least 18 bases on the season. Sustala, a freshman shortstop and pitcher, leads the team with 26.

“We are aggressive, but we try to keep our offensive approach simple,” Crawford said. “Put the ball in play and use our speed as a weapon.”

The approach has been wildly successful. All four of those players, along with Will Kazda, are hitting .395 are higher.

On the mound, Gerik, Kazda and Sustala lead the way. Gerik is 9-2 with a 2.89 ERA, while Kazda is 5-1 and sports a 2.79 ERA. Even though he is a freshman, Sustala has earned the important role of closer.

The mix of youth and experience has worked because the first- and second-year players have extensive travel ball experience, Crawford said.

“Several guys on this team have grown up played high-level select ball,” he said. “Things have not seemed too big for them because they are used to playing quality competition and good teams.”

Last week the coaching staff had an opportunity to drive to south Texas to scout D’Hanis. Crawford said the Cowboys are like any team that reaches Round Rock, solid in all facets of the game. He said teams that come out of Region 4 share a characteristic with Abbott.

“They are similar to us because they are surrounded by a lot of good baseball,” he said, “and surrounded by a lot of good teams in multiple classifications.”