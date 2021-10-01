 Skip to main content
Academy 21, McGregor 13
High school football roundup

Academy 21, McGregor 13

McGregor

McGregor's (from left) Chad Lorenz, Cooper Burgess, Darieus Dixon, Carter Chandler.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

McGregor made a game of it late, but couldn’t recover the onside kick it needed and fell to the visiting Bees in District 11-3A Div. I competition at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2) pulled to within 21-13 on Chad Lorenz’s 15-yard touchdown completion to Jacob Singer with less than three minutes to play. But McGregor never regained possession of the ball, and Academy (5-1, 1-1) captured the key district win.

Darieus Dixon scored McGregor’s other touchdown on a 55-yard jaunt in the first half.

Academy improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district.

