Academy 21, McGregor 13

McGregor made a game of it late, but couldn’t recover the onside kick it needed and fell to the visiting Bees in District 11-3A Div. I competition at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-2) pulled to within 21-13 on Chad Lorenz’s 15-yard touchdown completion to Jacob Singer with less than three minutes to play. But McGregor never regained possession of the ball, and Academy (5-1, 1-1) captured the key district win.

Darieus Dixon scored McGregor’s other touchdown on a 55-yard jaunt in the first half.

Academy improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district.