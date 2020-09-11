Academy 45, Groesbeck 0

LITTLE RIVER — The Bees stung the Goats with some football-dislodging hits in knocking Groesbeck from the ranks of the unbeaten while staying perfect themselves.

Academy (3-0) even lucked out on its own fumbles. The Bees went up 14-0 in the first half when receiver Jaylin McWilliams scooped up a loose ball dropped by his teammate, quarterback Jerry Cephus, and dashed 61 yards the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Groesbeck (2-1) moved the ball well at times, but turnovers were the Goats’ undoing. They had three in the first half alone, and trailed 24-0 at the break despite running eight more plays than Academy.

