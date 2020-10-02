Academy stuns McGregor with late TD toss, 45-42

LITTLE RIVER — With an 8-yard game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining, Academy stunned McGregor, 45-42, Friday night in an important District 11-3A Division 1 battle. The Bees (4-2, 1-1) were down by 11 points twice in the fourth quarter before pulling off the dramatic homecoming win.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1) led 42-31 with 5:38 left, and appeared to be in control. McGregor was in command of the line of scrimmage and taking time off the clock with a steady running game. However, a 64-yard touchdown pass from Bees quarterback Kollin Mraz to senior wide receiver Jaylin McWilliams gave Academy a chance. After holding McGregor around midfield on fourth-and-6 to force a punt with a little over one minute remaining, the Bees began a dramatic 85-yard game-winning drive.

Mraz completed a big 53-yard pass to Alex Lawton to put Academy in position. The game-winning score came on a play where Mraz ran around for several seconds, and then found Lawton near the right edge of the end zone. In his first start of the year, Mraz was 17-20 for 271 yards.

Early in the fourth quarter McGregor went up 36-25, but a 98-yard kickoff return by Academy returner Darion Franklin kept it close.