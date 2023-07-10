When Kenna Kilgo got the call, it turned out to be the exact right moment to coax her away from a fun, rewarding job.

It was the dead of winter in Ames, Iowa, and naturally temperatures were frigid outside. Kilgo had served as an assistant tennis coach at Iowa State since 2018, but she was growing restless in her life and career, craving a chance to spend more time with family. So when Brit Coleman of the Waco Regional Tennis Center called, Kilgo couldn’t help but be tempted, considering the icicles hanging from her windows.

“It’s really funny, they actually called for my brother (Kolby) first,” Kenna said. “They knew he’s working at a club and doing amazing. They had bought a house and were getting all settled so he said, ‘Well, if you can convince my sister, I think she might take you up on it.’ Me and him were really, really close. We kind of had talked about it. Brit Coleman gave me a call in the dead of winter and was like, ‘Hey! It’s 80 degrees! You want to come back?’ I was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s a great time to transition.’”

That one question — “Do you want to come back?” — was all Kenna really needed to hear. She already knew she wanted to return home to Waco.

So, she accepted a position as the Assistant Director of Junior Tennis at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center. She’s been back about a month, bringing her strong level of skill and expertise to the next generation of Central Texas players.

Her old coach at Midway, Troy Simonek, called Kenna’s return “huge for Waco tennis,” and that’s a sentiment that’s been echoed throughout the local tennis community. As for Kenna, she’s thrilled to be back.

“It does (excite me). It goes back to the opportunities of kind of giving back to the community that helped start my journey,” Kilgo said. “I started over at Ridgewood and then at Midway. All these little places, it’s just nice to start something to give back.”

Kilgo remains one of the most decorated Central Texas players to ever pick up a racket. At Midway, she made multiple trips to the UIL state tournament, and won a pair of state championships — a mixed doubles title with her brother Kolby during the 2009-10 school year and a Class 4A singles crown in 2010-11.

Playing alongside her brother was a unique experience to say the least, Kenna said.

“They were some good times and some rough times. High school, teenage boys and teenage girls, it makes it a little tough,” she said. “But you can’t ever go back. Playing with your brother, it was a lifetime thing and it was really cool. I’m really glad we got to do it. I’ll give a shout-out to Troy Simonek for putting that together and really putting up with our bickering on the court. But playing with a family member and getting to experience it is something you can’t really put into words.”

After high school, Kilgo moved on to Texas Tech. She helped the Red Raiders win back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2012 and 2013, racking up 75 singles wins and 84 doubles victories for her career. She ascended to as high as No. 6 nationally in doubles.

By this point, Kenna knew she wanted to continue pouring her life into the sport that gave her so much. She spent a year as a volunteer assistant coach at Kansas, helping the Jayhawks to the NCAA tournament, before moving on to Iowa State as a full-time assistant in 2018.

Her time in Ames coincided with the most successful era of Cyclone tennis in school history. She was named the ITA Central Regional Assistant Coach of the Year three times, including the 2023 season. In 2023, Iowa State went 21-6 and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships.

Those wins and on-court moments will never fail to be rewarding. But Kilgo said that her most special memories about her time in Ames revolve around the bond she built with her players and the Iowa State head coach, Boomer Saia.

“There’s a family dynamic there,” she said. “The little office work that you think is mundane and terrible is some of the best times. I had a bet with (Saia) over something really dumb and in my office here I have his ‘big toe.’ He went and bought a plastic foot and cut off the big toe and put it in a jar with water and everything. It’s just things like that, the little moments where you see all of your players and the light turns on. It’s all the little moments. People like to think it’s the big stage, making the Elite Eight, and it’s more of the everyday things that make it so great.”

Nevertheless, after five seasons coaching at Iowa State, Kilgo sensed she needed a change. Some of the toughest times came during the offseason, when she’d be stuck on a plane for one long recruiting flight or another, while her Central Texas-based family spent various holidays and birthdays and meals together.

“I think it’s been building for a little bit,” she said. “Having all the success that we did really made it a difficult choice. But I think when I started looking at my life and how I wanted to live personally, away from the job, it just wasn’t really lining up as well as it used to. As you grow up and the family gets older and everyone is having kids, I just wanted to be a part of that and I haven’t been able to be for the last seven or eight years.”

Her new job also allowed her to tap into a different style of coaching. She’s no longer working with the best players in the NCAA and quite possibly the world, athletes for whom tennis is more an obsession than a leisure activity. Now she finds herself traveling back to those moments when she first discovered the game herself, and the love that a score like 40-love might inspire.

“My job previously, you were looking at little small things that can help you jump to the next level,” Kilgo said. “With this one, you get to look at more of the big things, the basics. Going back to teaching the love of the game. Wanting people to come out here. It’s a little bit different dynamic. But it’s a lot more fun.

“There’s excitement when people step on the court, because (they say), ‘Oh my gosh! I get to win, I haven’t played the game of tennis!’ At the college level, they like tennis but it’s not like, ‘Woo-hoo! Let’s go play!’ It’s more of a job. You get to use your excitement that you have in your job to get the kids excited to come back.”

Kilgo called her the move to her new position at the WRTC “a seamless transition.” She spends her days working with the center’s elite junior program in twice-daily sessions, as well as conducting private individual and group lessons.

The 2018 Midway ISD Athletic Hall of Fame inductee also takes advantage of her proximity to her family, estimating that she sees some family member or another at least three times a week. That’s been the biggest blessing of all.

“We just celebrated the Fourth of July, and it’s the first Fourth of July in eight years that I’ve gotten to celebrate,” she said. “Usually, I’m recruiting overseas. I’ve missed that.”

She even missed the heat, calling it much more preferable to Iowa’s subzero winter weather.

She considers the tennis center as Waco’s hidden gem, and can’t wait for more people to start discovering it. Her mission is to make Waco a tennis haven in the state of Texas.

“I would really like to grow it, get it to a point where it’s really competitive, where we have a lot more tournaments here,” she said. “Find the love of tennis in Waco. This facility is unbelievable and I think we can really start using more of it to grow the game. … I feel like we can really blow tennis out of the water out here.”