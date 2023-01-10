After 31 years, Lorena's Ray Biles shuffling off to retirement on his own terms

The dean of Central Texas coaching is about to take a well-deserved rest.

Lorena’s Ray Biles has coached his last football game, as he will work his last day for the school district on Thursday. Biles coached the Leopards for 31 years, accumulating a 207-141 overall record and winning the 2021 Class 3A Div. I state championship.

“It was the right time, the right thing to do,” Biles said. “You don’t work 31 years in a place without developing a whole lot of friendships, and that’s the biggest thing. It’s been a tough day, but a good day, and it’s the right time. I’m excited to move forward and see what the Lord has for me next.”

Biles took over as head coach at Lorena in 1992. He earned a reputation for assembling hard-working teams that didn’t beat themselves and maximized their talent.

It all came together in a dream 2021 season for Biles and the Leopards. Lorena lost its first two games of the season to China Spring and Franklin — two teams that went on to state championships in their respective divisions — before rolling off 14 wins in a row to claim the program’s first state title since 1987.

Lorena’s 35-18 win over Brock in the state final was Biles’ 200th career victory. Biles was named the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Coach of the Year following the season.

That could have been the perfect Michael Jordan-like exit for Biles, going out on top. But he still had some fire left in his belly and returned for the 2022 season, leading the Leopards to another playoff appearance and a 7-4 record.

But following the 2022 season Biles sensed that the time was right to say goodbye. He said that he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 43 years, Julie, as well as his children and nine grandchildren. “We’ve got some catching up to do,” he said.

Biles is not planning on moving anywhere, saying that he and Julie are “Lorena lifers.” But he’ll still do a little bit of traveling, considering those nine grandkids are spread out in three different states.

Biles recently met with the Lorena ISD school board to announce his decision. He then talked to Lorena’s coaches and athletes on Tuesday, which he called “the most gut-wrenching day I’ve had in 43 years of coaching.”

“I’ve been tremendously blessed,” he said. “This is such a great community with great kids, great coaches and staff. It’s been a wonderful run, but at some point and time you’ve got to examine what’s your ‘why.’ … You build so many relationships, and I’ll miss the kids, I’ll miss the people, but I won’t miss the job.”

Biles said that he’s also blessed to be in good health as he walks away.

“I told the kids today, there are four ways you can go out in this job,” Biles said. “You can not win enough games and get yourself fired. You can win and build it up to where you move down the road to another job. You can end up like (Mississippi State’s) Mike Leach and die with a whistle in your mouth. Or you can do it the way I am, which is grateful for every step we had.”