Aggressive Crawford softball blanks Windthorst, 6-0

KENNEDALE — Aggressive base running, timely hitting and dynamic pitching is all it took for Crawford to cruise to a 6-0 victory Wednesday in Game 1 of the Lady Pirates’ regional 2A semifinal series against Windthorst on Wednesday.

Crawford came into the game with a gaudy 27-5 record and did nothing to hurt its standing by excelling in every phase of the game. Crawford scored four runs in the first four innings and never gave Windthorst (19-17) a chance to rally.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday back at the Kennedale High School softball field where a packed stand of Crawford fans enjoyed every moment of the dominating win. Game 3 of the best-of-three series will be held immediately afterwards, if needed.

“We’re a pretty aggressive team, trying to force the other team into mistakes,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “We’re going to do the same thing with the same lineup as we have for the last month and expect the same results.”

Nobody was more dominating for the Lady Pirates than starting pitcher Kenzie Jones, who recorded 11 strikeouts with only two hits allowed. Jones never allowed an opposing batter past second base.