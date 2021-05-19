Aggressive Crawford softball blanks Windthorst, 6-0

KENNEDALE — Aggressive base running, timely hitting and dynamic pitching is all it took for Crawford to cruise to a 6-0 victory Wednesday in Game 1 of the Lady Pirates’ regional 2A semifinal series against Windthorst on Wednesday.
Crawford came into the game with a gaudy 27-5 record and did nothing to hurt its standing by excelling in every phase of the game. Crawford scored four runs in the first four innings and never gave Windthorst (19-17) a chance to rally.
Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday back at the Kennedale High School softball field where a packed stand of Crawford fans enjoyed every moment of the dominating win. Game 3 of the best-of-three series will be held immediately afterwards, if needed.
“We’re a pretty aggressive team, trying to force the other team into mistakes,” said Crawford coach Kirk Allen. “We’re going to do the same thing with the same lineup as we have for the last month and expect the same results.”
Nobody was more dominating for the Lady Pirates than starting pitcher Kenzie Jones, who recorded 11 strikeouts with only two hits allowed. Jones never allowed an opposing batter past second base.
“I knew I was on tonight in the second or third inning when I was able to get my change-up over,” said Jones. “I practice the same every week and try to pitch the same, but I felt really good tonight.”
Allen said that Crawford feeds off Jones’ work in the circle.
“When Kenzie is on everybody feels better at the plate,” Allen said. “We know when she is going we’ll only need four or five runs because the other team is not going to score a lot.”
The playoff matchup was the first between the two teams since Windthorst routed Crawford in the 2016 Texas state semifinal, 11-1. While neither team Thursday had a player who played in that game, Allen was there coaching for Crawford in that wipeout loss. So this 2021 opening game victory over the Trojanettes meant a lot to him.
“I was there, I remember that pounding. I’ll take the loss for that one if we can take the win tonight,” Allen said.
Crawford didn’t wait long to take control of the game. After a scoreless first inning Taylor Gohlke doubled home Rachel Smith for a 1-0 second-inning lead.
In the third inning, London Minnix and Savanna Pogue scored on back-to-back plays. Pogue’s hit drove home Minnix, while Jones followed with a double to score Pogue. In the fourth inning, Gohlke led off with a double and then came home on a Madi Green single and a pair of Windthorst throwing errors.
In all, Windthorst had five errors, while Crawford collected 11 hits.
The Lady Panthers closed the scoring in the sixth when Addi Goldenberg’s double drove home Gohlke and then a triple from Grace Powell brought home Goldenberg for the final margin.