Technically, Riesel’s playoff game against Frost started a few minutes early. In fact, by the actual scheduled first pitch time of 6 p.m., the Lady Indians had already built a 1-0 lead.

Such scintillating starts serve as a fitting metaphor for Riesel’s rise this season — this is a program ahead of schedule.

The young Lady Indians jumped on Frost quickly and cruised to an 8-1 win from there, putting the Polar Bears’ season on ice in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs on Monday at the Waco ISD Softball Complex. Riesel (30-3) won the series two games to none, as it took the opener, 10-0, on Saturday.

Coming into this season, Riesel head coach Don Johnson knew this team had the potential to put together a special year. Even with a bunch of kiddos in starring roles, like sophomore shortstop Landri Pick and sophomore hurler Kyleigh Benton, the Lady Indians are jumping the gun on any sort of conventional timetable — and they’re having a good time doing so.

“I’ve been watching them for a few years,” Johnson said. “Of course, we’re coming down from 3A, (avoiding) the Lorenas and Troys and Wests. Honestly, I feel like this team could compete in that (3A) district. But I’ve been watching them since elementary P.E., for four or five years now. So we kind of knew it was a special group coming in. Honestly, I think we’re about a year ahead of where I really thought we’d be. But I’ll take it.”

Riesel, which didn’t make the playoffs in Class 3A a year ago, now advances to the 2A area round, where it will face Cumby. Johnson said that series would tentatively be played Thursday and Saturday in Ennis, but he planned to finalize that pairing with the Cumby head coach on Tuesday morning.

Benton may be making her playoff debut this season, but she and the rest of the Lady Indians looked relaxed and at ease all game long. The right-hander had a habit of juggling the ball around in her hand as she waited for the sign, but playfully, not in an anxious way. She allowed just five hits to Frost (17-7) in the seven-inning, complete-game effort, while mixing speeds effectively and striking out seven.

Benton also benefited from some splendid defense at her back. Frost tagged some balls well into the outfielder, but the Lady Indians sparkled to close the gaps. Centerfielder Mia Meece made a running catch for the first out of the fourth inning and rightfielder Mariel Cuellar generated a rousing cheer with a sliding grab for the second out of the seventh.

Talk about a pitcher’s best friend.

“She likes it, she trusts them,” said Johnson, when asked about the confidence Benton draws from her fielders. “They complement each other. The kids in the field love the way she pitches, she loves them defensively. It’s a good group, a special group.”

Riesel has been so steady this year with its webwork that Johnson doesn’t even flinch when an opposing batter spanks a hard line drive.

“I’ll say this — when the ball is hit to us, I feel pretty comfortable,” the coach said. “Probably the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in my life with a defense. They do make good plays.”

Riesel hit the ground running by plating a pair of runs in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead. Two-hole hitter Lauren Summers smacked a hard-hit liner to right that eluded the grasp of Frost’s Mayson Souder and skipped all the way to the fence for a one-out triple. She promptly came home to score on a bobbled grounder by the Polar Bears, and Riesel tacked on one more later in the inning on Meece’s RBI single up the middle.

Pick can pick it nicely at shortstop for Riesel. But she’s just as sharp and effective with the bat in her hands. In the top of the third, she added to Riesel’s lead in a big way, tagging a hard line-drive leadoff home run over the fence in left-center.

Then in the third, the Lady Indians popped the top with a three-run outburst to pad the lead to 6-0. Rylan Stein, Kennedy Guardiola and Summers opened the inning with consecutive singles off Frost hurler Madeline Lee. That loaded the bases for Pick, who sent her teammates scurrying home with glee by ripping a double to left, clearing the bases before the Polar Bears could get the relay throw to the plate.

Pick was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and four RBIs to lead the way for Riesel. But all up and down the lineup the Lady Indians showed a feisty, swing-from-the-hips approach.

“They’re a real good group of hitters, very aggressive. I like that,” Johnson said. “We’re really loose, and we kind of created that atmosphere here. We want to have a little fun, because we’re so young and want them to think that it’s not as big a deal as it is. And they’re comfortable. It helps a lot.”

Riesel tagged and scored on a foul fly to right in the fifth and plated another on a groundout in the seventh to extend its lead to 8-0. Give Frost credit for fighting to the end, as the Polar Bears snuffed out Benton’s shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh. Benton hit the leadoff batter Brenda Manrriquez with a pitch, and then Manrriquez moved up a base by stealing second. She advanced to third on Bailee Fuller’s perfectly placed bunt single in front of the plate, and scored on a groundout when Riesel just conceded the run, opting to put the first out of the inning on the board.

No miracle rally was forthcoming however, as Benton fanned Frost shortstop Lexi Banks two batters later for the final out. The top three hitters in the Polar Bear lineup combined to go 0-for-8 with a pair of walks against Benton. Cleanup hitter Brynna Banks led Frost at the dish with a pair of singles.

Following the game, the Riesel players did what playoff-winning softball teams to. They held their trophy aloft and screamed, and posed for pictures with a sign declaring them “Bi-District Champs.”

It’s all new territory for these girls, but they’re not ready to call it a season quite yet.

“Oh yeah, we want to play four or five rounds,” Johnson said.