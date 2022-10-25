All systems go: Midway's well-executed hitting yields undefeated district record

At various times during Tuesday’s match, Midway fans provided the countdown to launch. They cried out phrases like “Boom time!” and “There’s another one!” and “Fire in the hole!”

Meanwhile, the Midway hitters successfully entered the launch codes and took care of the rest.

With senior Miriam Williams pounding a match-best 14 kills while hitting .500, the 19th-ranked Pantherettes handled their business against Harker Heights, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12, at the MHS Arena. The win by the Pantherettes in their regular-season finale gave them an unblemished run through District 12-6A play, as they improved to 36-10 overall and 12-0 in district.

It wasn’t just Williams on the finishing end either. Midway owns an embarrassment of riches in the hitting department. If these girls had a video game named after them, it would be called Super Smash Sisters.

When his team plays in system, with a well-executed back-row pass, followed by a savvy set to a swooping spiker, Midway head coach Ryan Porter admits that his eyes often twinkle with delight.

“It’s a blessing. There’s not many coaches in the state that have this kind of depth or have these amazing kids,” Porter said.

As the No. 1 seed from 12-6A, Midway will play either Mansfield Lake Ridge or Cedar Hill in next week’s Class 6A bi-district playoffs. Those teams could be headed for a district tiebreaker later in the week. Porter said that if Lake Ridge is Midway’s initial playoff opponent, the bi-district match would be next Monday in Whitney, whereas the details for a match against Cedar Hill remain up in the air.

In Tuesday’s match, meanwhile, the visiting Knights (11-27, 4-8) managed to keep things close for a while in both the first two sets. Porter thought his team’s passing could have been sharper in the early going, but to a certain extent he’s picking nits. And he knows it.

“We didn’t pass well enough in set one, ran our middles well,” Porter said. “It makes our job easy when you’re writing down little things to tweak and not big things, come this time of season. That’s the way it should be.”

Aided by a net-tickling ace from Brooke Ross — the ol’ nasty changeup when you're sitting on a fastball — Harker Heights trailed only 16-15 in the opening set. But Williams smacked three of her six first-set kills in a closing 9-1 run for the Pantherettes, as Harker Heights simply had no answer for that level of power.

For a team playing out the string with no postseason action in sight, Harker Heights showed some lively play at the net, at both sides. The Knights again stayed attached to Midway’s hip through the first 20-plus points of the second set, trailing only 12-10 following a kill from Ava McKinzie.

But Midway’s fully stocked arsenal of weapons will typically lead to a measure of separation, and that was the case again here. With Mercy Odedeji, Sydney Smith and Reagan Rigney all delivering potent putaways, the Pantherettes outscored the Knights 13-4 the rest of the way. Rigney and Williams flexed their defensive muscle on set point, teaming up for a tandem block at the net.

Rigney, one of Midway’s six senior leaders, tallied eight kills, a pair of blocks and three service aces, dropping in consecutive floor-cleaners late in the opening set. She impressed her coach with her acumen.

“Reagan Rigney has progressed so much,” Porter said. “She ended up hitting almost .600, eight kills in the last two sets, served it and passed it well.”

Midway showed a fierce killer instinct in the third set on its way to completing its 11th sweep in 12 district contests. The Pantherettes kept the pedal down and accelerated to a 15-2 lead. Even when things weren’t quite perfect or in system, they were still able to put down points. Case in point: Setter Cambry Saul — who’s about as steady as they come — poked a set a little too wide on the outside for Williams. But the hitter stayed with it and adjusted to the ball, reached backward and following through for a winner down the length of the net, where nary a Knight could dig it out.

A Midway parent called out, “Oh, hit ‘em with the fadeaway like Kobe (Bryant),” prompting chuckles from his section.

Kenna McKenzie swatted six kills and came up with a pair of blocks for Midway. Smith and Ally Acosta contributed five kills apiece in their final home match, while the sophomore Odedeji and junior Bailey Jones had four kills each. Jones ripped all of her winners in the third set.

For all of Midway’s talent, what Porter appreciates most is that his players don’t coast on it.

“Definitely proud of them. They work hard,” the coach said. “We’re not going to get outworked by anybody, that’s our thing. Even after homecoming last week, they chose to come work out in the weight room in the morning, and then they hit the film, hit the court. They did that. It wasn’t forced, it was optional. They chose to do that. They’re focused in the right place right now.”

Midway will play a playoff warmup match on Friday on the road against Class 5A’s 25th-ranked Liberty Hill.