Allison joins Anderson's staff at Midway
Former Robinson head coach Tommy Allison has been hired as Midway's offensive coordinator. 

Tommy Allison has been hired as Midway’s offensive coordinator, new Panthers head football coach Shane Anderson confirmed on Thursday.

Allison, who was the head coach at Hallsville last season, was Robinson’s head coach from 2011-19. He compiled a 53-46 record at the helm of the Rockets and guided them to the third round of the playoffs in 2014.

Additionally, Midway assistant coach Lenoy Jones has been promoted to defensive coordinator. He’ll be joined on the defensive staff by Esrom Martinez, who comes to Midway with Anderson from Connally. Martinez was the Cadets assistant head coach. He will be the Panthers’ co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach.

Anderson was hired as Midway’s head football coach on Monday, replacing the departed Jeff Hulme, who left to become the head coach at Mansfield Legacy earlier this month.

