Alpha Omega 3s sink Reicher, 55-40

Reicher fell behind by as many as 22 in the first half, but again closed the opening half on a 6-0 surge to pull to within 33-17 at the break.

The Cougars never stopped scrapping. Cummings, at 5-foot-7 probably the strongest inch-for-inch rebounder on the floor, embodied Reicher’s hustling spirit. He yanked down offensive boards against bigger guys, and slid across the court for loose balls. Cummings finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Alpha Omega stretched its second-half lead to as many as 21, but Reicher fought back to within 13 in the fourth quarter. Long had success breaking down the Lions defense and using his quickness to get to the cup, finishing with 17 points.

“Again, I felt like our defense and our rebounding kept us in the game,” Schilling said. “We weren’t making outside shots. Finally in the second half we started getting to the rim a little bit. But it was just a little bit too late. Once they built that 16, 17-point lead, they’re so talented offensively. They have three players who can obviously play at the college level. Williams is a Division I kid. We kept fighting and kept fighting, got it down to 11 there late. But it seemed like every time we made a shot or go on a little run, they’d hit a 3 or knock down two free throws, and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”