Alpha Omega 3s sink Reicher, 55-40

ROCKDALE – Avid Bible readers know that the words Alpha and Omega are Greek for “beginning” and “end.”
Unfortunately for Bishop Reicher, too many of Huntsville Alpha Omega’s shots began with perfect form and ended nestling through the net.
Top-ranked Alpha Omega buried eight 3-pointers – many at critical junctures – in shooting past Reicher, 55-40, in the TAPPS Class 3A state semifinals on Tuesday night at Rockdale’s Tiger Gymnasium.
And so ends a historic, breakthrough season for the Cougars (19-3), who were making their first appearance in the TAPPS Final Four since 1981.
“Sometimes in the game of basketball, you miss shots,” Reicher coach Cody Schilling said. “I thought in the first half we couldn’t buy a bucket at times. Our defense was there, our rebounding was there. This is a team that had been in the 70s and 80s most of the season, and to hold them to 55 points defensively, I thought we were really good tonight.
“Unfortunately we’ve been clicking on offense, sharing the ball, scoring a lot in transition. Tonight sometimes you just run out of juice. We had kind of a Cinderella run for Bishop Reicher, and unfortunately tonight the slipper didn’t fit.”
Hustle was never an issue for Reicher. They doggedly chased loose balls and steals from the outset. That hard-core energy was evident when Corey Long dove for an interception attempt midway through the first quarter. Long collided with one of the officials as well as the visitor side bleachers, and spent several minutes prostrate on the court in pain. But after a two-minute break, the Cougar floor general returned to the game.
“Our seniors all season long, they’ve been our leaders,” Schilling said. “They work so hard. Sir John (Strain), Corey, EJ (Boarman), Andre (Williams), Eli (Cummings), I can’t say enough about our five seniors. I’m so proud of these guys. This is the furthest Bishop Reicher has been since 1981, we were chasing that ’58 team. We wanted a state championship, we’ve been talking about it all season. I know tonight may not have been our night, but we’ve had such a great season – 18 straight wins. I just can’t say enough about the guys in our locker room.”
Reicher’s gambles sometimes led to overpursuit, though. That burned the Cougars several times in the first half when Lions’ big man Kaden Judie angled toward the lane before kicking out to open shooters on the perimeter. Often the beneficiary was Harrison Allen in the corner, and the Lions guard bottomed out four 3-pointers in the first half.
Alpha Omega took a 12-2 lead with 2:18 to play in the opening quarter when Allen swished in a trey off a kickout feed from Judie. But Reicher closed the quarter on a 6-0 run, with Newt Schnornack scoring on a cut through the lane, Long picking off a Lion ballhandler and racing down for a breakaway layup, and Eli Cummings scooping to the hoop for a deuce.
However, Reicher just couldn’t find much sustained luck with its shooting, as it had a slew of shots, both inside and outside, roll around the rim before popping out. Meanwhile, Alpha Omega’s standout guard Wade Williams was busy hitting shots with Reicher defenders draped all over him. Nevertheless, Schilling was proud of the defensive effort that the Cougars showed against Williams, who came in averaging upward of 30 points and finished with 21.
Reicher fell behind by as many as 22 in the first half, but again closed the opening half on a 6-0 surge to pull to within 33-17 at the break.
The Cougars never stopped scrapping. Cummings, at 5-foot-7 probably the strongest inch-for-inch rebounder on the floor, embodied Reicher’s hustling spirit. He yanked down offensive boards against bigger guys, and slid across the court for loose balls. Cummings finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Alpha Omega stretched its second-half lead to as many as 21, but Reicher fought back to within 13 in the fourth quarter. Long had success breaking down the Lions defense and using his quickness to get to the cup, finishing with 17 points.
“Again, I felt like our defense and our rebounding kept us in the game,” Schilling said. “We weren’t making outside shots. Finally in the second half we started getting to the rim a little bit. But it was just a little bit too late. Once they built that 16, 17-point lead, they’re so talented offensively. They have three players who can obviously play at the college level. Williams is a Division I kid. We kept fighting and kept fighting, got it down to 11 there late. But it seemed like every time we made a shot or go on a little run, they’d hit a 3 or knock down two free throws, and we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Despite the Cougars finishing two wins shy of what they wanted, they couldn’t help but take a measure of pride in their overall run.
“But I’m just so proud of our guys,” Schilling said. “To get to the Final Four, it’s such a great season after they finished up with a football state championship (appearance), and then three days later we were in the gym getting ready for basketball. To go to a football state championship and then go to a basketball Final Four, there’s not many kids and teams that have had the success that our kids have had. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”