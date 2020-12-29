Alvarado capitalizes on Robinson's off-target shooting, 55-43

Alvarado’s third-quarter surge widened the gap to 42-32 entering the final period. A corner trey from Stout and a cutting layin by Jaro brought the Rockets to within 46-39 at the 4:02 mark. But the next time down the court, Will Johnson broke off a sweet spinner and scored. A possession later, Aaron Bennett bombed in a long two-point jumper to push the Indians’ lead to double figures again, where it remained the rest of the way.

Will Johnson — one of three Johnsons who saw action, including two for Alvarado — acted as the Indians’ emotional barometer and steadying influence. Plus, he didn’t need Google Maps to find the basket. The 6-1 guard proved adept at pump-faking or Euro-stepping his way into the thick of Robinson’s rotating zone defense, before powering up for buckets. He finished with a team-leading 20 points, two under his season average.

Kobe Webb, the tallest player on the court at 6-5, used his length to his advantage, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points and two steals. Bennett also chipped in seven points for Alvarado.

Casen Mahan buried three 3-pointers for Robinson on his way to nine points. Mahan, Jaro and Stout also produced a pair of steals apiece.