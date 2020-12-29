Alvarado capitalizes on Robinson's off-target shooting, 55-43

The bowl of candy, perhaps left over from Christmas stockings, tantalizingly beckoned, nestled into one corner of the scorer’s table. For Robinson, it seemed to serve less as a temptation than a manifestation of the way the day was going to go.
You see, the Rockets left plenty of sweet treats on the table.
Robinson kept charging, but couldn’t overcome an off-target shooting effort. Visiting Alvarado used a 14-3 run to open the third quarter to subdue the Rockets, 55-43, in a nondistrict boys' basketball clash on Tuesday afternoon at the Robinson High Gym.
Robinson (4-7) played hard, but the Rockets’ shooting touch waxed and waned. Robinson even missed several uncontested baby bunnies right at the rim that would’ve aided its cause.
“Shot selection later on got to us a little bit, and when you don’t hit shots it makes it a little bit tougher for that night,” Robinson coach David Mechell said. “One of worst shooting nights of the year. Overall, we know what kind of team we are. We’ve got some great kids, they kept fighting the whole way. Ended up losing by 12 to a really good Alvarado team, a top-ranked Alvarado team. I’m proud of the guys.”
Alvarado (8-1) led just 22-19 at the half, and then the Rockets’ Jacob Jaro trimmed the gap to one to start the third quarter when the senior guard sliced in front of the ball for a steal and busted it downcourt for a layup.
The backs of the Indians’ jerseys were emblazoned with the words, “Next Play,” and Alvarado demonstrated that kind of foresight in responding. It ran off the next 10 points, with four different players scoring, taking a 32-21 edge when senior guard Will Johnson scored in transition at the 5:14 mark of the quarter.
Robinson inadvertently fueled Alvarado’s fast-break game on several occasions with ill-timed turnovers with its passing.
“We were down two starters today, and they were at full strength,” Robinson’s Mechell said. “It’s tough, but we’ve got to keep battling. It’s next man up.”
Jaro personified both the Rockets’ fight and their struggles. The heady 6-3 guard entered the game with the well-earned reputation as one of the top scorers in the area, averaging 25 points per game. He never stopped hustling in this one, but also never completely hit a rhythm with his shot. He battled his way to a game-high 21 points, but left some would-be buckets hanging on the court, including a second-quarter layup attempt that he left short on an alley-oop lob from teammate Trey Stout and a fourth-quarter 3-point attempt that rolled around the rim twice before popping out.
“He’s going to keep coming at you. Averaging over 20 a game. Last two games have been a little bit poor shooting nights, but the ball’s in his court,” Mechell said of Jaro. “I’ve got all the faith in the world in him, and he’s going to be just fine.”
Alvarado’s third-quarter surge widened the gap to 42-32 entering the final period. A corner trey from Stout and a cutting layin by Jaro brought the Rockets to within 46-39 at the 4:02 mark. But the next time down the court, Will Johnson broke off a sweet spinner and scored. A possession later, Aaron Bennett bombed in a long two-point jumper to push the Indians’ lead to double figures again, where it remained the rest of the way.
Will Johnson — one of three Johnsons who saw action, including two for Alvarado — acted as the Indians’ emotional barometer and steadying influence. Plus, he didn’t need Google Maps to find the basket. The 6-1 guard proved adept at pump-faking or Euro-stepping his way into the thick of Robinson’s rotating zone defense, before powering up for buckets. He finished with a team-leading 20 points, two under his season average.
Kobe Webb, the tallest player on the court at 6-5, used his length to his advantage, hauling in a game-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points and two steals. Bennett also chipped in seven points for Alvarado.
Casen Mahan buried three 3-pointers for Robinson on his way to nine points. Mahan, Jaro and Stout also produced a pair of steals apiece.
In the first half, Robinson fell behind 14-7 after a rough-shooting first quarter, but it didn’t relent. The Rockets stayed patient and cut into Alvarado’s advantage. A Stout drive sliced the deficit to 20-19 at the 1:45 mark of the second quarter. Will Johnson subsequently tossed in a floater to extend the cushion back to 22-19 by the halftime break, but the Rockets were right in it through 16 minutes.
They’ll next play at Burnet Friday, and then will take on Jarrell and Gatesville next week before opening up a rugged District 18-4A slate Jan. 12 at Madisonville. That district contains three state-ranked teams in La Vega, China Spring and Connally. So, the Rockets want to educate themselves through these challenging nondistrict tests.
“We’ve had a very tough schedule in the preseason,” Mechell said. “We’re trying to get ready for district, because our district is so tough. At the same time, try to build confidence and learn every single game. Just learn, learn and learn some more.”
Mexia 66, Fairfield 56
FAIRFIELD — They’re not district rivals anymore due to realignment. But the Blackcats will always take a win over their longtime pals from Fairfield.
Mexia used a balanced scoring onslaught to keep the Eagles scrambling, as the Blackcats picked up a win in their return to action following the holiday break. Jabryan Busby topped all scorers with 19 points for Mexia (3-1), while Landon Anderson added 13 and Lemarion Miller had 10. Jarrell Wiley and Christian Clark scored seven points apiece.
Fairfield (6-6) also put three players in double figures. Pierre Algood was plenty good with 16 points. Tyler Smith contributed 13 and Kamren Griffin had 11, but the Eagles shot just 32 percent from the floor against the Blackcats’ hustling defense.
GIRLS
China Spring 54, Grandview 31
Brylee Smith ignited the Lady Cougars’ hot first-quarter start, as China Spring zipped past the Zebras.
Smith, a senior post, outscored Grandview by herself in the opening quarter, as she put up eight of her game-high 17 points in the first. China Spring (8-5) built a 14-4 lead after that opening frame.
Kayla Peoples tossed in 13 points for the Lady Cougars, who improved to 6-1 on their home court. They’re scheduled to play at Marlin on Saturday.