Always on the defensive: La Vega's trademark is shutting down offenses

La Vega’s success over the last decade has been built on a lot of factors, but a defense that crushes opponents' spirit tops the list.
The Pirates’ defense is typically one of the most dominant in Central Texas, and a big reason why La Vega won state championships in 2015 and 2018 along with several other deep playoff runs.
La Vega defenders zero in on offensive players like they were inside the huddle.
The Pirates know their own defense so well and are so well-versed in their opponent’s game plan that by kickoff they can just react and play their best football. There’s usually little guesswork involved.
“We always thought that if we line up correctly and know how to react when we look at it, then we’re going to be alright,” said La Vega coach Don Hyde. “Our kids have to know a lot about football in order to be successful at it. It sounds like a lot, but it’s concept driven, and once you understand the concepts you’re alright. It’s not real difficult.”
Hyde began implementing La Vega’s unyielding defensive scheme as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2006. When Willie Williams stepped down as head coach following the 2017 season, Hyde took over as head coach and promptly led the Pirates to their second state championship in 2018.
La Vega’s defensive success has continued under Jermaine Carpenter the last three years. Heading into this season, Eric Balch has taken over as defensive coordinator after previously serving as La Vega’s linebackers coach before his recent stint as a Cameron assistant.
Carpenter is now La Vega’s assistant head coach in charge of special teams.
“He’s got a lot of hats,” Hyde said. “He’s recruiting coordinator, academic coordinator, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. Being the defensive coordinator was extremely time consuming and took away from other things he was doing.”
For four of the last six years, La Vega players have been named Tribune-Herald defensive player of the year on the Super Centex team, including defensive back Parrish Cobb in 2015, linebacker Jared Rogers in 2017-18, and his younger brother linebacker Jordan Rogers in 2019.
Beginning in junior high, La Vega players learn the defensive scheme as they come up through the system. By the time they reach varsity, they know the defense inside and out, and are motivated to build on the Pirates’ unparalleled defensive tradition.
“I think they see what’s taken place and they feel a sense of urgency to be as good or better than the guys that played before them,” Hyde said. “They understand we place an emphasis on defense, and as a result they take pride in that and work extremely hard.”
Though the Pirates return just three defensive starters from last year’s 9-3 team, Hyde expects to put another strong unit on the field. They’ll be led by linebackers Darion White and Marcus Cobb.
“Darion White played defensive end for us last year and is extremely athletic and a highly intelligent kid with a high motor,” Hyde said. “So we moved him to middle linebacker. We think it fits him better and gives us a better chance to be successful. He’s used to playing on Friday nights and is able to comprehend what we want from him as a middle linebacker and set the defensive front.”
Cobb will also bring savvy and experience to the field. Joining them will be junior linebacker Jasen Brown, who played on the JV most of last season before moving up to varsity for the playoffs.
“Marcus Cobb has played a lot of football for us as outside linebacker,” Hyde said. “He’s basically one of our more athletic kids. Jasen is the same type of kid as Marcus, maybe not as fast, but really football smart and doesn’t mind to come up and strike you.”
Cornerback Jesse Majors-Sterling, safety Daylon Proctor and defensive linemen Javion Cooper and Keywan Ross will also be key players.
“Javion Cooper is a defensive tackle who has an enormous upside,” Hyde said. “He’s very fast and very physical, a big kid who moves extremely well and has a great takeoff. Keywan Ross is a strong kid who is fast and physical and understands the scheme really well.”
La Vega’s defense has been so impressive over the years that coaches across the state have consulted Hyde to learn how he runs it.
After meeting with his longtime friend and coaching peer, Mart coach Kevin Hoffman implemented a La Vega-style defense before the 2016 season and the Panthers reeled off three straight state championships from 2017-19 and reached the title game again in 2020.
“It begins with Coach Hyde’s knowledge of the defense and the ins and outs of it, and knowing a lot about the offenses they go against and what those people are trying to accomplish,” Hoffman said. “Every time I talk to him about something someone is trying to do offensively, he’s got an answer for it.”
Coaches quickly learn there are no bells and whistles in La Vega’s defense. Stunts and blitzes are kept to a minimum.
“There’s not a lot of blitzing linebackers,” Hoffman said. “You’re gambling when you do stuff like that. Most people who go to Vegas to gamble are going to lose. They don’t build all those fancy buildings there because people are winning. If you’re calling blitzes like crazy all the time, sometimes you’re going to be wrong.”
The Pirates normally employ a four-man defensive front and rely on the players to know the defense. Of course, it helps to have talented players who are willing to buy into the system, and the Pirates have had plenty over the years.
“What he’s taught us is to keep it simple, get your kids to learn how to line up, be sound in your alignment,” Hoffman said. “They read their keys and put their eyes in the right place and go where those reads tell you to go. There’s not a lot of guessing. They’re all reacting and you can play so much faster.”
Hyde feels fortunate that numerous players who have played at La Vega have returned to join the coaching staff.
Carpenter, safeties coach Trey Ridge, defensive tackles coach William Samford and offensive coordinator Ara Rauls all played at La Vega.
“It’s very beneficial to have guys come back who understand your system,” Hyde said. “They want to make a difference in kids’ lives who grew up where they grew up.”