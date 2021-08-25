Always on the defensive: La Vega's trademark is shutting down offenses

After meeting with his longtime friend and coaching peer, Mart coach Kevin Hoffman implemented a La Vega-style defense before the 2016 season and the Panthers reeled off three straight state championships from 2017-19 and reached the title game again in 2020.

“It begins with Coach Hyde’s knowledge of the defense and the ins and outs of it, and knowing a lot about the offenses they go against and what those people are trying to accomplish,” Hoffman said. “Every time I talk to him about something someone is trying to do offensively, he’s got an answer for it.”

Coaches quickly learn there are no bells and whistles in La Vega’s defense. Stunts and blitzes are kept to a minimum.

“There’s not a lot of blitzing linebackers,” Hoffman said. “You’re gambling when you do stuff like that. Most people who go to Vegas to gamble are going to lose. They don’t build all those fancy buildings there because people are winning. If you’re calling blitzes like crazy all the time, sometimes you’re going to be wrong.”

The Pirates normally employ a four-man defensive front and rely on the players to know the defense. Of course, it helps to have talented players who are willing to buy into the system, and the Pirates have had plenty over the years.