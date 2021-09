AQUILLA — The Cougars got big efforts on both sides of the ball on their way to their first win of the season.

Carson Miller, a 6-6 big man who can wreak havoc at defensive end, totaled 20 tackles, including 10 solo stops and four tackles for losses. He also made a pair of touchdown catches.

Meanwhile, Aiden Williams rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown and passed for two more scores, as Aquilla (1-3) nabbed its first win under new head coach Shannon Williams.