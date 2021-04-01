Aquilla hires former Strawn coach Dewaine Lee, 4-time state champ

Dewaine Lee has been named the athletic director and head football coach at Aquilla High School, Aquilla ISD superintendent David Edison confirmed on Thursday.

Lee left Strawn, where he led the Greyhounds to four state championships (2003, 2008, 2017, 2018), and is bringing his coaching staff to Central Texas, according to 1Afan.com, which first reported the story on Tuesday.

In 18 seasons at Strawn, Lee compiled a 177-55 record and he is 240-87-2 overall in his coaching career.

Aquilla won just six games in the last two seasons. But the Cougars had a run of back-to-back playoff appearances before that in 2017 and 2018.

“We were searching for the best in Texas and it looks like we found him,” Edison said.