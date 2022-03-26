Area basketball players honored on TABC all-state, all-region teams

Several Central Texas basketball standouts have been honored as all-state and all-region players by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC).

La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr made all-state in Class 4A, while Fairfield’s 40-1 state champion produced three all-state honorees in Class 3A: McKinna Brackens, Shadasia Brackens and Breyunna Dowell.

In addition to those four, nine other area girls players were recognized as all-region stars: Temple’s Aniyah Hall, La Vega’s MiMi Willis, Troy’s Graycee Mosley, Lorena’s Leigh Jespersen and Tristin Curry, Fairfield’s Jarahle Daniels, Crawford’s Kylie Ray, Aquilla’s Makayla Bowman and Coolidge’s Nataezia Hatton.

On the boys’ side, Lorena sophomore star guard Camden Brock made the TABC all-state team in Class 3A.

All-region honorees from the area included Brock, Midway’s Caden Powell, Belton’s TJ Johnson, Connally’s Jelani McDonald and Kobe Black, La Vega’s Randy Woolf Jr. and David McKnight, Groesbeck’s Allen Lewis, Clifton’s Seth Payne, West’s Kirk Zuehlke, Marlin’s Derion Gullette, Rosebud-Lott’s John Reyna, Hubbard’s Kendan Johnson and Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky.