Argyle leaves Cougars blue, ends China Spring's season in state semifinals, 2-1

AUSTIN — The China Spring Cougars baseball team came close enough for it to really hurt in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Trailing Argyle by a run in the top of the seventh, the Cougars put runners on first and second with two outs as they tried to extend the game or push ahead.

But Eagles starting pitcher Evan Brandt got China Spring No. 3-hole hitter Cage McCloud to fly out to left field, preserving Argyle’s 2-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Disch-Falk Field.

As the Cougars (32-9) gathered near the third-base line for a postgame team picture with their state bronze medals, there weren’t too many smiles. China Spring won the 4A Division II football state championship in December and clearly wanted another gold trophy at the baseball state tournament.

A few minutes later, China Spring coach Jesse Lopez fought through emotion as he talked with local media.

“As much as this hurts, it’s just a baseball game,” Lopez said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. We worked our butts off. There’s nothing to be ashamed of. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We lost a tough one.”

Argyle advances to the 4A state title round to be played at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday back at Disch-Falk Field. The Eagles will play the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between Sinton and Celina.

China Spring appeared poised to swing the momentum in the top of the seventh inning when Dean Hannah led off with a double to right field. Argyle rightfielder Ean Sellars chased down the bouncing ball and got it back into the infield to hold Hannah to a single.

But the Cougars still moved the potential tying run to second when Eagles catcher Hunter Sandifer attempted to pick off pinch runner Gabe Watkins at first. Sandifer’s throw got loose into right field and Watkins scampered to second with no outs.

That’s when Brandt bore down.

The Argyle pitcher struck out Kolby Killough looking for the first out of the seventh.

China Spring leadoff hitter Jase Garrett worked a 2-2 count, but then as he battled to stay alive he hit a foul pop up just to the side of first base that Eagles first baseman Alex D’Angelo easily gloved for the second out.

That brought Cougars senior Brayden Faulkner to the plate, perhaps just the guy China Spring wanted with a bat in his hands in the crucial situation.

But Faulkner didn’t get much of a chance to swing as Brandt hit him with the 1-0 offering.

“I was kind of bummed he got hit,” Lopez said. “I wanted to see him hit the ball. It happens, but you can’t complain about getting on base, that’s for sure.”

McCloud, a sophomore who was the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year for Robinson in 2021, came to bat with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on first and second. He worked his way into a hitter’s 3-1 count.

But Argyle ended the drama there as McCloud’s fly ball to left settled into the glove of leftfielder Conor Lillis.

Brandt went the complete game to send his team in the state title tilt. He struck out five, walked four and scattered five hits to hold back the China Spring offense.

“He was good,” Lopez said. “He pitches well. He’s got a good changeup. He’s got good movement to his fastball. So he’s obviously one of the best pitchers we’ve seen. Yeah, he was tough.”

Argyle pushed ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third after Sellars tripled to straight-away center field to start the at-bat.

Killough, the Cougars’ starter, plunked Eagles’ No. 9 hitter Brayden Rosckes to put runners on first and third with nobody out and leadoff hitter JC Davis singled past Trace Necessary at third base to drive in Sellars.

Alex D’Angelo put Argyle in the lead with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Rosckes from third. But Killough got out of the inning with no further damage as he induced a lineout to Necessary and fly out to Trevor Black in left field.

“We kind of made them beat us,” Lopez said. “I felt good about getting out of that with two runs, to be honest. Obviously zeroes would’ve been great, but I thought it could’ve been worse, too.”

Necessary gave China Spring the initial 1-0 lead by drilling the first pitch he saw from Brandt in the top of the second. Necessary’s shot got out of the yard in a hurry and was just high enough to clear the wall in left.

“He’s swung it all year,” Lopez said. “That’s something that he’ll never forget, a cool experience. I was excited for that part of it.”