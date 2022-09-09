Arlington Heights 29, University 28

The Arlington Heights Yellowjackets brought heartbreak to homecoming at Waco ISD Stadium.

Arlington Heights running back Brian Furch ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter, cutting University’s lead to 28-27. Then quarterback Eric Orozco hit Tymir Briscoe for what proved to be the game-winning two-point conversion.

Prior to that, University’s London Smith made plays on offense and defense in the fourth quarter to put the Trojans in position to win. He intercepted an Orozco pass to stop a potential go-ahead drive for the Yellowjackets.

University quarterback JaShaun Manghane followed that by hitting Smith for a 79-yard touchdown that gave University a 28-21 advantage with just 73 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Arlington Heights took advantage of a series of injuries that plagued the Trojans in the second half. The Yellowjackets also started their game-winning drive on University’s end of the field.

Trojans running back Mekhi Sandolph capped a key first-quarter drive by plunging two yards for a touchdown on a first-and-goal play. The score put the Trojans in front, 7-0, with 5:03 left in the first quarter.

Sandolph made his way to the end zone again late in the opening period. This time he got around the corner on an eight-yard run for a 14-0 University lead.

The Trojans took the two-TD advantage into intermission as they shut out Arlington Heights in the first half.