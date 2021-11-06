 Skip to main content
Arlington Seguin 35, University 13
CENTEX ROUNDUP

The Trojans will have to wait until next year to try to lock down the first win of Kent Laster’s time leading the program, as Seguin swarmed University in the regular-season finale at Waco ISD Stadium.

University (0-10, 0-7 in District 5-5A Div. II) finishes off a winless season, and despite occasional flurries of sharp play, the Trojans’ closest game was an 18-point loss to Joshua. They will welcome back their leading rusher and their leading tackler from this season in 2022, that being Mekhi Sandolph and Dantrell Degrate, respectively.

Seguin is out of the playoffs, and closes its season at 4-5 overall and 3-4 in district.

