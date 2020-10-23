Arlington Seguin 43, University 0

ARLINGTON — Seguin didn’t have just one X-factor, it had two. In this case, it was Xavier Gordon to X’avion Brice.

Gordon and Brice hooked up three times for 97 yards and a touchdown through the air as the Cougars turned away the Trojans in the District 5-5A Div. II opener for University.

The Trojans (1-2, 0-1) were playing in their first game since Oct. 2 after Waco ISD shut down classes due to rising COVID-19 cases. And University had a tough time keeping pace with Seguin (2-1, 1-1), as Gordon passed for 196 yards and three TDs.

The Cougars were equally effective in the running game, headed by lead marcher Jalen March (119 yards, three TDs.)

University will return home to face Everman next Friday.

