Will Curtis isn’t really retiring, but he still received a pretty nice “retirement” gift this week anyway.

The longtime Vanguard athletic director won TAPPS Class 4A Coach of the Year honors, along with the Edd Burleson Award for Leadership, which is the highest honor in TAPPS athletics. The honors come at a unique time of transition for Curtis, who will be taking over as the athletic director of Vanguard’s middle school next school year as well as serving as the assistant head of school—external development. Prior to this change, Curtis worked over with both high school and middle school athletics at Vanguard for 19 years, including the past 12 as athletic director.

“I can’t really think of a more fitting way to cap the chapter of this book, this part of it,” Curtis said. “To finish and to transition, that’s a nice cherry on top. I’m excited for the future, too.”

This marks the second time in Curtis’s career that he has won this TAPPS award, the other coming in 2014. What makes it particularly special is that the winners have been nominated by their coaching peers, and then the award is voted on by those same coaches as well as TAPPS administrators.

“It’s just knowing that other people, and especially in your profession, recognize the hard work,” Curtis said. “So I think that’s really the most meaningful part of it, on that front, is that TAPPS, that organization’s leadership and the coaches end up voting on it. It really, really makes you feel special, for sure. ... Primarily, it’s really a feeling of gratitude and humbleness."

In Curtis’s time as athletic director, Vanguard has won TAPPS state titles in boys’ golf, girls’ golf, boys’ tennis and girls’ tennis, as well as the Vikings making deep playoff runs in boys’ basketball. The private school also added six-man football under his watch in 2011 and has claimed eight playoff appearances in the years since.

So, you could say it didn’t just take a team to win this award, it took a whole slew of them.

“One of my assistant coaches texted me and said, ‘Hey, congratulations on the award!’ and I really do mean this when I say it, it’s like anything we all do, no one person does it alone,” Curtis said. “Especially in sports, right? That’s the old mantra. It’s a team and it takes everyone to do it. ... Like, I had a player this year in girls basketball who fought through a back injury.

“That was one of the first things that came to mind, how much these kids physically put into it. All their blood, sweat, tears — all the clichés you want to say — they’re pouring into that for you. It doesn’t necessarily feel right to me without acknowledging them, too, and all their efforts to help along the way.”

Of course, every team needs a leader, and Vanguard has had a good one in Curtis, said Bill Borg, the head of school.

“I couldn’t be happier for Will Curtis being named TAPPS 4A Coach of the Year,” Borg said. “His leadership of the Vanguard athletics program and helping us transition to 4A have been outstanding. The quote by John Wooden comes to mind when I think about Will Curtis — ‘A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life.’ If you think of all the things that describe a coach, Will is the consummate coach.”

The landscape at Vanguard is shifting, and Curtis’s change in roles is but a small part of that. The school celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, and plans to add sixth grade for the first time for the 2023-24 school year. It is also in the process of a $15-million renovation of Viking Gym and other campus athletic and academic facilities.

Curtis called it an “exciting” time for Vanguard, and he’s equally thrilled to continue to be a part of it all, albeit in a new capacity.

“I think a refresher and a change is sometimes needed and wanted,” Curtis said. “Doesn’t matter the job you’re doing. Whether I was doing a terrible job or a great job or anywhere in between, I think this newness and freshness helps spark all of it. Honestly, it wasn’t timed this way, but it was kind of where I was along my journey. But with the 50th year for the school, the gym renovation, adding the sixth grade, it’s kind of like all these things — and I’m a religious person, too — it’s kind of like a God thing, it all flows right there together.”