At least 20 high school football games moved to Thursday due to weather

A stormy weather forecast for Friday night has rescheduled at least 20 Central Texas high school football games this week.

This list was compiled from school social media accounts and media members. Email any corrections or changes to sports@wacotrib.com or tweet us @WacoTribSports.

The following local games have been moved from Friday to Thursday, with some kickoff times being changing from 7:30 to 7:

District 12-6A: Copperas Cove at Temple (7 p.m.)

District 5-4A Div. I: Stephenville at La Vega (7:30 p.m.)

District 4-4A Div. II: Hillsboro at Venus (7 p.m.)

District 11-4A Div. II: Robinson at Connally (7 p.m.)

District 7-3A Div. I: West at Dallas Inspired Vision (7 p.m.), Whitney at Dallas Gateway Charter (7 p.m.)

District 8-3A Div. I: Malakoff at Groesbeck (7:30 p.m.)

District 11-3A Div. I: Troy at Cameron Yoe (7:30 p.m.)

District 7-2A Div. I: Axtell at Itasca (7 p.m.)

District 8-2A Div. I: Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy (7:30 p.m.), Marlin at Valley Mills, Moody at Rosebud-Lott (7 p.m.)

District 10-2A Div. II: Hubbard at Mart (7 p.m.), Dawson at Wortham (7 p.m.)

District 13-2A Div. II: Milano at Chilton (7 p.m.), Iola at Bremond (7 p.m.)

TAPPS District 1-IV: Bishop Reicher at Weatherford Christian (7 p.m.)

District 12-1A Div. I: Gholson at Abbott (7:30 p.m.)

District 14-1A Div. I: Evant at Jonesboro (7:30 p.m.)

District 11-1A Div. II: Oglesby at Buckholts (7:30 p.m.)

District 12-1A Div. II: Cranfills Gap at Iredell (7 p.m.), Walnut Springs at Bluff Dale (7 p.m. Thu.)

Notable games which have not been rescheduled as of Tuesday evening and are still being played Friday night, as far as we know, include Waco High at Killeen, Ellison at Lake Belton, Teague at Fairfield, Rockdale at McGregor, Clifton at Florence, Hamilton at Goldthwaite, Bosqueville at Riesel, Meridian at Frost, Penelope at Coolidge, Morgan at Mount Calm, Bynum at Kopperl and Live Oak at Pflugerville Concordia.

(Covington at Three Way and Avalon at Blum were already previously scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday night.)

