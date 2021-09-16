At Rosebud-Lott, live Cougars strike fear in defenses

“We have so many athletes. It’s just pick whichever one I want to throw to, really,” Zeinert said. “We have a great O-line. That gives me the opportunity to stand back and take my time and throw where I need to. All four of our starting receivers are good.”

On Friday, Rosebud-Lott takes its offensive machine on the road to play Granger. The Cougars (3-0) will be trying to notch their fourth win of the season and surpass their three wins of the 2020 campaign.

When you look up at the black and yellow Rosebud-Lott press box at Cougar Stadium, you can’t miss the signage celebrating the school’s 2002 state championship and its many playoff teams. But it’s been a different story lately. The Cougars didn’t win a game in 2019 and, though they improved last fall, their young team still missed the playoffs.

Hicks, now in his second year, knew he had to teach his squad how to win along with the right way to block and tackle, throw and catch. Three wins in 2020 was plenty of inspiration.

“These kids busted their rear ends in the weight room all year long,” Hicks said. “Then we had a lot of success in 7-on-7 this summer. Those kinds of things combined create a snowball effect. Winning is contagious and once it starts to become expected is when things get exciting.”