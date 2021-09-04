 Skip to main content
Axtell 36, Bremond 28
CHAD CONINE’S SUNDAY REWIND

Axtell 36, Bremond 28

In Bremond, Longhorns QB Cameron Campos passed for 145 yards and 3 TDs to lead his team to a win on Thursday night.

Axtell WR Jayme Wooley caught three passes for 182 yards and three TDs, including a 70-yarder from Kelby Hollingsworth. RB Jordan Davis contributed 138 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 totes.

The Longhorns (1-1) won’t be able to practice until Tuesday because Axtell ISD is closed for COVID precautions until then. They will have a short week to prepare to play fourth-ranked Crawford.

