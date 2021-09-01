Axtell’s Rusty Reynolds steps aside as football coach

Axtell athletic director Rusty Reynolds told the Trib on Wednesday that he has resigned as the school’s head football coach and will focus on his duties as AD.

Reynolds said offensive coordinator Justin Havard will take over as interim head coach. Havard has a short week to prepare for his first game as the Longhorns will travel to face Bremond on Thursday night.

Axtell ISD is closing school and stopping extracurricular activities from Friday through Labor Day on Monday. School will resume on Tuesday, leaving Havard and the Horns just three days to prepare to travel to state-ranked Crawford.

Reynolds said he will attend to all the behind-the-scenes things needed to run an athletic department and turn loose of any football coaching.

“Coach Havard needs to have the opportunity to do whatever he wants to do,” Reynolds said.