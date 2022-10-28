 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Axtell secures No. 2 playoff seed with romp of Cross Roads, 53-3

Axtell scoreboard

Axtell wrapped up the No. 2 seed in District 7-2A Div. I with a 53-3 win over Malakoff Cross Roads on Thursday.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

AXTELL — The Axtell Longhorns scored early and often on their way to a romp over visiting Malakoff Cross Roads, 53-3, in a game played Thursday night at Ellison Field.

It’s been quite a resurgent year for Axtell (6-2 overall, 4-1 in District 7-2A Div. I) and first-year head coach Craig Horn, as the Longhorns secured the No. 2 seed in the district behind leader Cayuga. They’re headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They put up 41 points in the first half alone in this one. Coldyn Horn ran for a pair of touchdowns and also connected with Chris Gacayan for a 39-yard scoring strike. Tyson Michel had TD runs of 9 and 39 yards for Axtell, and Troy Arlett and Kilby Hollingsworth chipped in a scoring run apiece.

Axtell will close out the regular season next week at Itasca.

