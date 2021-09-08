 Skip to main content
Axtell, West players win Week 2 Player of the Week polls
Axtell, West players win Week 2 Player of the Week polls

high school football Axtell

Axtell quarterback Cameron Campos got some experience as a freshman last season and expects bigger things in 2021.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Axtell’s Cameron Campos and West’s Brandon Vanek were the leading vote getters in the Week 2 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls.

Campos passed for 145 yards and 3 TDs in the Longhorns’ 36-28 win over Bremond. He received 751 votes to edge out Frost’s Hendricks in the offensive category.

Brandon Vanek West

Vanek

Vanek, who had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in West’s win over Tyler Grace Community, was the defensive player of the week with 72 votes.

Fans can vote in the player of the week polls each week at wacotrib.com.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry compare Lorena's Ray Biles to former Waco High coach Johnny Tusa in his willingness to tackle big nondistrict challenges. Check out that conversation and more at WacoTrib.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

