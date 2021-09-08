Axtell, West players win Week 2 Player of the Week polls

Axtell’s Cameron Campos and West’s Brandon Vanek were the leading vote getters in the Week 2 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls.

Campos passed for 145 yards and 3 TDs in the Longhorns’ 36-28 win over Bremond. He received 751 votes to edge out Frost’s Hendricks in the offensive category.

Vanek, who had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in West’s win over Tyler Grace Community, was the defensive player of the week with 72 votes.

Fans can vote in the player of the week polls each week at wacotrib.com.

