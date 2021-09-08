Axtell, West players win Week 2 Player of the Week polls

Axtell’s Cameron Campos and West’s Brandon Vanek were the leading vote getters in the Week 2 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls.
Campos passed for 145 yards and 3 TDs in the Longhorns’ 36-28 win over Bremond. He received 751 votes to edge out Frost’s Hendricks in the offensive category.
Vanek, who had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in West’s win over Tyler Grace Community, was the defensive player of the week with 72 votes.
Fans can vote in the player of the week polls each week at wacotrib.com.
SUPER CENTEX PODCAST
The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry compare Lorena's Ray Biles to former Waco High coach Johnny Tusa in his willingness to tackle big nondistrict challenges. Check out that conversation and more at WacoTrib.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
