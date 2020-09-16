B-Eddy QB Ensor, West DE Anderson win Players of the Week vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruceville-Eddy quarterback Trapper Ensor edged out teammate Pablo Rubio to win the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week honor this week. Ensor passed for 231 yards, rushed for 44 and accounted for three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 35-21 victory over Florence on Friday.

Ensor picked up 427 votes to finish 120 ahead of Rubio in second place. Rubio had 193 combined rushing and receiving yards in the Bruceville-Eddy win.

West defensive end Jaden Anderson won a close vote for Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson had eight tackles, including a pair of sacks and five total tackles for losses in the Trojans’ 28-7 victory over Blooming Grove.

Anderson tallied 154 votes, 40 more than La Vega safety Javon Iglehart, who had 20 tackles in the Pirates’ win against Corpus Christi Calallen.

The Player of the Week poll is made up entries in the weekly Honor Roll. Coaches can nominate players for the Honor Roll each week by emailing Trib sportswriter Chad Conine at chad.conine@wacotrib.com. Nominees must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday.

