Back to Jerryworld: China Spring beats Decatur, 33-27, to clinch state berth

MANSFIELD — The fog was so thick at Mansfield ISD’s Newsom Stadium that Tre Hafford’s recovery of a would-be onside kick by Decatur was barely visible. Cash McCollum took a knee as time wound down before the top-ranked China Spring Cougars took off in celebration of a 33-27 victory over the Eagles in the Class 4A Div. I state semifinal on Friday night.

As the Cougars (14-1) huddled together after the game their head coach had some words for them.

“The way we’ve finished football games the last two weeks is very, very impressive,” Tyler Beatty said to his team. “The best part is, the ride’s not done.”

China Spring will next take on Boerne in the state championship game next Friday at AT&T Stadium. Decatur closes its season at 11-4.

Hafford received nine catches for 112 yards, two of them for touchdowns. McCollum passed for 171 yards, delivering two touchdown passes while completing 13 passes out of 19 attempts, giving up just one pick.

Beatty noted the Cougars are aware of the significance of still playing football this time of year.

“They know that it’s different,” Beatty said. “They know that every snap could ultimately swing a game. They understand it and those things you cannot practice.”

Decatur took hold of the reins in the second half, coming out of the break trailing by 17. The Eagles went on a three-minute drive that ended on a 6-yard touchdown run by running back Nate Palmer.

After China Spring was forced to punt, the Eagles advanced to the Cougar 11 where running back Devin James fumbled the ball and was beat to the recover by China Spring linebacker Ryder Reeves. The Cougars’ jubilation was short-lived as McCollum was intercepted on the following drive.

The Cougars were finally able to return to the end zone as Tristan Exline delivered a 19-yard carry to the one-yard line and Kyle Barton punched in the score. Decatur cut into the lead once more when Preston Escobar flashed in with a 24-yard QB keeper.

On the extra point, the Cougars were able to block the kick and for the third time this season Gabe Watkins blasted off the 100-yards for the return, giving China Spring its final two points of the night.

The Cougars held a 13-point lead with 5:35 left on the clock as Eagles Escobar found receiver Hunter Smith with 38-yard rocket that put Decatur at the China Spring 2-yard line. A false start sent the Eagles back five yards and China Spring’s defense proceeded to stuff Palmer at the 3-yard line to force the turnover on downs.

“Our defense, my gosh, I don’t know what to say,” Beatty said. “They continually take the field with so much pride. They aren’t going to be the ones to hurt the team.”

It didn’t take long for Decatur to get back on the attack, holding up the Cougars deep in their own territory. Escobar was able to find Palmer for one final touchdown pass but China Spring had done enough in the first half to take the win.

The two teams traded punts to start the game. The Cougars took advantage of a high snap on the Eagles’ punt and took possession at the Decatur 27-yard line. McCollum went on an 8-yard QB keep then found Hafford with a 14-yard pass to set up first-and-goal. After a couple tries, Barton fell through on a one-yard push for the first score of the game.

The Eagles were forced to punt again and McCollum hit Hafford with back-to-back passes. Then Barton went on a pair of runs to pick up first down. Hafford and Exline grabbed another couple first downs to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass and run from McCollum to Hafford.

To open the second quarter Decatur marched to the China Spring 12 but were held up there. Escobar gave up a third-down pass to Exline, who carried the pick 20 yards.

The Cougars were back in the end zone in three plays as Jackson Battles started the drive off on an 8-yard rush. McCollum found Exline with long pass and the senior wide receiver blasted off to the Eagle 25. McCollum hit Hafford once again with a dart and Hafford dashed it in for the touchdown.