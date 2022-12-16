Barr raises China Spring over Boerne, 24-21

The China Spring Cougars have been here before.

Tyler Beatty’s face broke out into a smile as he called the final timeout of the day. It was fourth-and-two with two seconds left on the clock in a tied game and the first-year head coach was about to send his senior kicker out.

Thomas Barr’s foot connected with the ball and a sea of blue jerseys erupted as China Spring completed its biggest comeback of the season, defeating Boerne, 24-21, to become Class 4A Division I state champions. It marked the Cougars’ second straight title, having won the 4A Division II championship in 2021 before going up a division.

“Thomas is Mr. Automatic,” Beatty said. “He comes out and works at his trade every single day. There was no doubt in anybody’s mind that he was going to drill it.”

Senior linebacker/tight end Tristan Exline was named Defensive MVP, totaling 12 tackles, nine solo, while also scoring two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Cash McCollum was named Offensive MVP after throwing for 144 yards on 14 of 22 completions and two touchdown passes. Junior running back Kyle Barton rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries and also made a 17-yard touchdown catch.

“The truth of the matter is we handled a lot of different adverse situations over the course of our 15 games, and if you want to include this one as well, that our kids are built different and how they respond to those negative things, it really shows… the motto of being a family,” Beatty said.

“You're not going to bail out on one another. We're not going to point the finger. We're here all together. We talked about it all the time that we're in this thing and we're going to finish what we started. So it's incredible for these guys to be able to play 16 games in the past two seasons and be back-to-back state champs. I'm so happy for them.”

Down 21-7 at halftime, China Spring held the Greyhounds scoreless through the second half. Boerne head coach Che Hendrix noted the adjustments made of the Cougars that stifled his team out of the break.

“They got back to their base I think and started filling up gaps and bringing backers off the edge and made some of those running lanes tough for us,” Hendrix said.

The Cougars were three yards away from scoring to open the third quarter but a fumble on the snap got away from McCollum and was recovered by Greyhounds sophomore lineman Braden Bays.

A stop by senior lineman Greg Salazar on first down, and Tristan tagged in with the other Exline on the roster, Caden, to force third down. A short pass by Boerne sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize to junior receiver TJ Dement wasn’t enough to convert and the Greyhounds punted.

McCollum found senior receiver Tre Hafford with a 17-yard pass to convert on second down and an offside penalty against Boerne gifted China Spring five yards, setting up a touchdown arc to Barton to cut the Greyhound lead down to single digits in the third quarter.

The Cougars forced Boerne to punt on a three-and-out. It took just two plays for China Spring to tie it up. McCollum threw a nine-yard dart to junior receiver Cameron Campos, and then he found Tristan Exline, who took flight for a 66-yard score. Barr’s kick was good for a 21-21 tie.

The Greyhounds looked poised to snatch back the lead. Exline and fellow senior linebacker Jacob Mott completed the takedowns to force third down. But after an incomplete pass, Baize took matters into his own legs, rushing for the first down.

Senior lineman Jaylen Trotter swept in for a second-down tackle, and junior defensive back Cage McCloud cut in front of Baize’s pass for the interception in the end zone.

McCollum was sacked early in the fourth quarter, and it was up to the defense to keep the Greyhounds at bay. Boerne embarked on a 14-play, six-minute drive beginning at the Greyhound 17. They were at the China Spring 37 when Mott sacked Baize for a loss, then an illegible man downfield overturned a 26-yard pass to senior tight end Houston Hendrix.

On third-and-15, senior DB Jase Garrett wrapped up Dement at the legs and Trotter finished off the tackle for a loss to force fourth-and-19. The punt went out of bounds and China Spring started its final drive at its own 38.

After two short passes, McCollum took off for a 15-yard keeper for first down. Barton followed it up with a 17-yard dash, then tacked on back-to-back runs for a gain of 11 and a fresh set of downs.

Another low snap caused second-and-14 as McCollum fell on the ball to prevent the turnover. Hafford pushed through for 12 yards to the Boerne 3. Exline attempted to punch in the score but the Greyhounds got the stop.

It didn’t matter as Barr came out to ace the field goal and win the game for the Cougars, once again.

“We don’t call him Mr. Automatic for no reason,” Hafford said of his teammate.

Boerne had control of the first half despite being halted on the opening drive of the game. The Greyhounds forced China Spring to punt before putting up two unanswered touchdowns in the first quarter.

Hicks put up back-to-back runs to grab a first down for the Greyhounds. Then after an incomplete pass, Jaxson found his brother, senior receiver Braden Baize, with a tipped pass that went through the hands of both Reeves and Gabe Watkins. Braden then took off unencumbered for the 79-yard score.

The Cougars had another tough break as McCollum was intercepted by Brendan Levada two plays into the following attack. Boerne converted the turnover into a touchdown in similar fashion to the first one.

Jaxon Baize grabbed a first down on a QB keeper and Dement tacked on a pair of runs. Jaxon then hit Braden with a ridiculous 16-yard touchdown pass that was almost swatted away by Mott.

China Spring was stifled in its response and was forced to punt with two minutes left in the first quarter. Dement rushed for six yards to grab a first down as time ran out at the Cougar 28.

After swapping sides to start the next period, Dement strung together a series of carries to bring the Greyhounds to the 12-yard line and Jaxon added a four-yard rush to set up second-and-eight. Dement picked up first-and-goal at the China Spring 3 before punching in the touchdown.

The Cougars were finally able to answer, putting together a 13-play drive mostly on the legs of Barton who got China Spring into Boerne territory. McCollum hit Campos with a nine-yard pass then added three yards on a keeper.

The senior converted on second-and-9 with a 14-yard dart to Campos, and a short run by Barton had the Cougars at the Boerne 12. Two plays later, McCollum was able to find Exline at the letters for the score.

“That gave us the momentum swing for sure,” Exline said. “In the back of our head we knew we would face adversity all year and obviously that got us the momentum back. We just went to work.”