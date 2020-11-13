Bartonville Lantana Harvest 95, Parkview Christian 50

AQUILLA — Harvest ended Parkview’s state title dreams with a fierce fourth quarter.
The Pacers (5-6) trailed by only 10 points, 52-42, entering the fourth quarter of this TCAF Six-Man Div. II state semifinal clash. But the Saints (10-1) came marching in, as Harvest exploded for a 43-point fourth quarter.
Harvest moves on to next week’s state final against the winner of Azle Christian and Haslet Heritage.
