Bartonville Lantana Harvest 95, Parkview Christian 50
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

parkview

Parkview Christian’s CJ Lanehart runs through Harvest Christian defenders.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

AQUILLA — Harvest ended Parkview’s state title dreams with a fierce fourth quarter.

The Pacers (5-6) trailed by only 10 points, 52-42, entering the fourth quarter of this TCAF Six-Man Div. II state semifinal clash. But the Saints (10-1) came marching in, as Harvest exploded for a 43-point fourth quarter.

Harvest moves on to next week’s state final against the winner of Azle Christian and Haslet Heritage.

parkview

Parkview Christian’s Cody Tindle catches a pass for a touchdown against Harvest Christian’s Jaibryan Broussard and Bryson Comstock.
parkview

