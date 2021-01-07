 Skip to main content
Baseball coaching convention headed to Grapevine
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Convention, which has long made its home in Waco, will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, not in Waco as was reported in the Tribune-Herald in Thursday’s edition.

The organization bills itself as the largest state association of baseball coaches in the country, and routinely draws hundreds for its annual convention every January.

The THSBCA website has been updated to reflect the location change to Grapevine.

The Waco Convention Center hopes to bring the event back to Waco for 2022, an official said.

