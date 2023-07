Spoil those victors from Abbott with awards — they’ve earned it.

Abbott shortstop Riley Sustala was named as the Player of the Year and Panthers head coach Kyle Crawford won Coach of the Year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Baseball Team on Monday.

Sustala hit .461 with 32 RBIs in helping Abbott claim its second baseball state championship in program history. He also notched a 2-0 record with a 1.62 ERA and two saves on the pitching mound. Sustala closed out Abbott’s 6-5 nailbiting win over Fayetteville in the 1A final, overcoming an earlier error at shortstop.

“What Riley did after making that error and then coming into the mound — honestly, we probably waited a hitter too long to bring him in — but to get up there as a sophomore after making a pretty critical mistake that could have possibly ended the ball game, to get up there and do what he did, that’s another tough kid,” Crawford told the Trib after the game. “I’m proud to be around people like that, that are tough-minded.”

Crawford took the Panthers to the state tournament for the fourth time in his tenure and fifth time overall. Abbott secured a pair of one-run victories over Kennard and Fayetteville at state on the way to the title.

The TSWA Class 2A all-state team was also released Monday, and it featured Bosqueville’s John Youens on the first team. Youens hit .455 with 50 RBIs and will get his chance to play for the hometown Baylor Bears next season.

Valley Mills designated hitter Kennett McLane was a second-team all-state pick. His teammates Elandis Taylor and Thomas Perez made third-team all-state, along with Bosqueville second baseman Ryder King, Crawford shortstop Cash Bolgiano and Crawford outfielder Breck Chambers.

Class 2A honorable mention selections from Central Texas were Wortham’s Cash Perez, Bosqueville’s Easton Hill and Newt Schornack, Valley Mills’ Cason Johnson, and Crawford’s Cade Bruce.

On the 1A team, Sustala was recognized as a first teamer at both shortstop and relief pitcher in addition to being the Player of the Year. Abbott’s Will Kazda, Karsyn Johnson and Mason Hejl joined him as first-team selections.

Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky was a second-team pick.

The rest of the all-state baseball teams for Class 3A through 6A will be released throughout this week.